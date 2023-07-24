Nancy Grahlmann

Come in, cool off and enjoy a sip or two of wine while painting a Southwest theme on take-home wineglasses at the River of Time Museum and Exploration Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fountain Hills glass artist Nancy Grahlmann was introduced to working in fused glass in Little Rock, Ark., and through classes at D&L Art Glass in Denver, Colo. Her works are exhibited at the Fountain Hills Artists Gallery and more information can be found on her website at bygeorgeoriginals.com. She will share her talents as an artist while helping students explore the medium of glass painting.