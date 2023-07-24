Come in, cool off and enjoy a sip or two of wine while painting a Southwest theme on take-home wineglasses at the River of Time Museum and Exploration Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fountain Hills glass artist Nancy Grahlmann was introduced to working in fused glass in Little Rock, Ark., and through classes at D&L Art Glass in Denver, Colo. Her works are exhibited at the Fountain Hills Artists Gallery and more information can be found on her website at bygeorgeoriginals.com. She will share her talents as an artist while helping students explore the medium of glass painting.
In addition to the art lesson, the $65 fee includes two long-stemmed wine glasses, a glass (or two) of wine and light snacks. No experience is required for this workshop.
In addition to a busy life with four children and a husband, Grahlmann returned to school to study animation at the Art Institute of Atlanta. There she learned a wide range of new skills to enrich her path in visual communications.
An advocate for women in domestic violence, Grahlmann ran art therapy groups for women in shelters, wrote and illustrated many articles on the subject and did public speaking as well as police training for the Family Violence Center in Springfield, Mo.
Registration is on the River of Time website at riveroftime.center, stopping in at the River of Time during office hours or by calling 480-837-2612.
The River of Time is now open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.