Kristin Kleyer Mangum is the next artist featured at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery weekly demonstration. Her fiber mixed media will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mangum creates her artwork with hand-selected pure materials from all over the world. Creating with fibers, ceramics, woods, metals or upcycling gathered materials, Mangum emphasizes the natural beauty in each medium.
Creating fiber mixed media sculptures allows Mangum to use the traditional techniques and mediums acquired throughout her formal art education and career as an art educator and artist. Many of her art pieces take weeks to months to create.
Mangum’s artworks are tactile, helping to connect, feel and evoke the senses, making a statement with natural, earthy, organic materials and forms, displaying a “piece of the world.” Her sculptures are meant to easily sit or hang in any shape or designed space. Each piece stands strong alone or beautifully unites with others, uniting global natural beauty, according to event organizers.
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.