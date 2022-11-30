Art Demo.jpg

Kristin Kleyer Mangum is the next artist featured at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery weekly demonstration. Her fiber mixed media will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mangum creates her artwork with hand-selected pure materials from all over the world. Creating with fibers, ceramics, woods, metals or upcycling gathered materials, Mangum emphasizes the natural beauty in each medium.