Rich Fitch is the upcoming artist to be featured at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Fitch’s ceramics will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fitch’s pottery captures the style, beauty and colors of the Southwest. He is intrigued with shaping, designing and decorating the functional pottery he produces.
The ceramic artwork Fitch produces is both wheel-thrown and hand built, ranging from intimate dinnerware sets and serving pieces to commissioned decorative creations. He pays particular attention to the form and function of his ceramic artwork to present his clients with a product that is aesthetically pleasing.
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.