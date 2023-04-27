Through May 9, the Arizona Watercolor Association (AWA) is holding its Spring Exhibition at The Gallery on the Way at Saint Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church on Shea Boulevard.
The AWA is an Arizona-based non-profit corporation that promotes and advances the art of painting in water-soluble media and the promotion of public awareness in watercolor mediums by way of education, exhibitions and other organized events.
The Gallery on the Way welcomes all people to explore and experience art, creativity and their shared humanity. Through its Arts on the Desert program, the gallery values integrity, diversity, inclusivity, excellence and a deepening public understanding of the importance of the arts.
“The gallery is intended to be an oasis where curiosity and continuous learning thrive, while offering a place of restoration and renewal where all may belong,” a press release read.
The Gallery on the Way is located at 12990 E. Shea Blvd. Visitors are welcomed on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and should contact the church’s office at 480-451-0860 prior to their visit.