A quiet demonstration to ask elected officials to work together using the shared values of respect for each other, citizenship, compromise, country before party, courage, country before corporate influence, candor, compassion and creativity is underway.
The Violet Protest, a project created by makers from across the country, features work of individuals who create squares with thoughts and symbols using textiles in red and blue, which together create violet.
An exhibition is on display now at Phoenix Art Museum. Residents Linda Knudsen, Nancy Lott and DeDe Rudolphy are participating in the project.
The squares will be on display at the museum through September. After the exhibition, squares will be sent to each of the country’s legislators. The goal is to send 50 squares (one for each state) to every legislator.
The textile squares are in a sculpture forming the letters “U” and “S,” the familiar abbreviation for the United States, as well as standing for the collective “Us.”
According to the project’s website, makers from across the country will have created nearly 27,000 squares.
The squares are “a tangible reminder that we are out here, watching and supporting you from each of our 50 United States,” the website says.
“We come from all ideological and political persuasions. But beyond any ideology for specific policies or issues, what we really need you, as our elected leaders, is to believe you are acting with the values (listed above).”
The squares will be presented to lawmakers after the exhibition.
For more information about the Violet Protest, visit violetprotest.com.