The Pat Covault Memorial Concert Series continues Tuesday, Jan. 28, with the appearance of Todd Oliver & Friends.
The show will be held at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Oliver is a ventriloquist with a unique talent because of his choice of "friends" that are a part of his show. Oliver, known as the comedian with “Irving, The Talking Dog,” has now added a bunny and a bird to his show plus new and current material.
Everyone is invited to a complimentary “Meet & Greet” with refreshments in the Fellowship Hall following the performance.
For tickets, call the church office at 480-837-1763, Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.