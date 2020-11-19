Fountain Hills Art League watched a demonstration by 3D artist and League Vice President Nancy Grahlmann at its Nov. 2 meeting.
She demonstrated how to work and form “precious metal clay.” Using the clay, she illustrated how to form a textured necklace piece. After creating the piece, she showed the group how to burn out the clay to the silver matrix.
“Sterling silver is my choice of metal to work with,” Grahlmann said. “It is the simplest of all metals to fire.”
The League’s next meeting is set for Dec. 7 at the Community Center. The group will have a Christmas celebration, as well as vote on a number of issues. The meeting will require social distancing and masks.
As a special Christmas gift, sponsor Arizona Art Supply will give a $50 gift certificate toward art supplies at the Phoenix store. The winner will be chosen from a drawing at the meeting.
Members will vote for the December “Artist of the Month.” Because there were not enough entrants to vote on in November, those who had artwork this month are encouraged to bring it to the December meeting. Monthly winners will be juried in to the “Artist of the Year” jurying and voting.
The Art League, along with Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, is preparing for the annual Juried Art Show. Interested league members and area artists are invited to participate in the annual event.
Entry forms will be available at the December meeting. This year’s show will be a virtual exhibit with winners of each categories to be shown at the Community Center. A reception will be held in January on the patio at the Community Center.