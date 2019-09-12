The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum will offer six different tours of the Yavapai Nation in the coming months.
The four- to five-hour experience includes visits to the Yavapai Cultural Center, cemetery, Wassaja Preschool and lunch at WeKoPa Resort.
The day begins at 8 a.m. at the museum with coffee, pastries and a briefing on the day’s activities. Guests will take a short tour of the museum’s Yavapai exhibits.
A bus will then take guests to the Fort McDowell community for insights into the history, culture and enterprises of the nation.
Cultural Center Director Albert Nelson will talk about life on the reservation. He will share his family’s experience as longtime residents.
The cost for the complete experience including lunch is $75 and $70 for museum members. Reservations and payment may be made by calling the museum, 480-837-2612, or by stopping by the facility, 12901 N. LaMontana Drive. Summer hours are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Tour dates are Wednesday, Oct. 9, Wednesday, Nov. 6, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 and Wednesday, March 11, 2020.