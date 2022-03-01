The 10th annual Tour d’Artistes is here.
The event, organized by Fountain Hills Art League, is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-6. Studios and galleries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The tour features eight studios with artists talking about and demonstrating their works.
The event is free to attend. Original artworks will be available for purchase. Painting, mixed media, glass, metal sculpture, digital photography, fiber art and jewelry will be featured.
Pick up maps at any of the studios and use the brochure to track your journey. By visiting all the studios, visitors are eligible to win one of two prizes. First prize is a watercolor painting by Mary Lou Herrmann. The second prize is a $150 art certificate to use toward the purchase of art from one of the participating tour artists.
The studios participating include the following:
Desert Vista Fiber Arts, 16608 E. Trevino Drive; Sudha’s Art Gallery and Books, 17005 E. Colony Drive; By George Originals, 15225 E. Mustang Drive; Desert Textures, 12419 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.; DPorter Designs, 15063 E. Mustang Drive; SoulArt In, 15741 E. Eagle Rock Drive; Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery, 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains; and Gallagher’s Art Gallery, 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Sponsors for this year’s tour are Anytime Fitness, MidFirst Bank, Farmers Insurance, Cards of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Sami Fine Jewelry, Grecian Beauty Salon, Kern Realty and Rentals, Parkview Taphouse Bar and Grill, Skin Apeel Beauty Bar and Vito’s Pizza and Italian Ristorante.