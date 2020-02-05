Fountain Hills Art League is busy preparing for its Ninth annual Tour d’Artistes Studio Tour and Sale.
The event is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6-8. Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The self-guided tour takes visitors to 13 studios throughout Fountain Hills. They can interact with local artists and view original works in the artists’ homes and studios. The tour is free.
Some of the studios participating in the 2020 tour are Sudha’s Art Gallery and Books, 17005 E. Colony Drive; Sympatico Fine Arts, 15123 E. Palomino; and Desert Textures, 12419 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Artists at Sudha’s include owner Sudha Achar, mixed media, painting, ceramics, jewelry and used art books and Angela Jacobsen, metal sculpture.
Working at Sympatico are Candy Caldwell, jewelry, mosaic, painting and wood sculpture and Marcia McClellan, mosaic, mixed media, book arts.
Artists at Desert Textures include Justine Mantor-Waldie, inks, etching, acrylic and collage and Mary Lou Mulloy, gourd art and glass art.
Maps with a complete list of studios and artists will be available at tour sponsors’ businesses. Sponsors are Anytime Fitness, Consentio, LLC, Copy Express, Farmers Insurance, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Grecian Beauty Salon, Kern Realty and Rental, MCO Realty, MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care and On Q Financial.
Others are Parkview Taphouse Bar & Grill, Poetry in Pain, Smith Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture, Sami Fine Jewelry and Sofrita.