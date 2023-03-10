doggies.jpg

The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a “Paint Your Pet” workshop on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. where Kelly Bowman will guide participants through a step-by-step process to paint a pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas.

The workshop will involve participants emailing Bowman a picture of their pet or favorite animal. Bowman will then sketch it onto a canvas, allowing participants to be ready to paint when they arrive. The class is limited to six students and the $70 fee includes all supplies. No experience is necessary.