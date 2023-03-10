The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a “Paint Your Pet” workshop on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. where Kelly Bowman will guide participants through a step-by-step process to paint a pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas.
The workshop will involve participants emailing Bowman a picture of their pet or favorite animal. Bowman will then sketch it onto a canvas, allowing participants to be ready to paint when they arrive. The class is limited to six students and the $70 fee includes all supplies. No experience is necessary.
Registration must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery before the workshop. If paying by check, checks must be payable to the artist teaching the workshop. Bowman accepts Zelle and PayPal for payment. Phone the gallery at 480-836-9919 for Bowman’s contact information.
The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery showcases jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, gift items and more. It is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com for more information about exhibitions, events and workshops.