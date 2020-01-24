Fountain Hills Art League hosted its monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 6.
This month’s demonstration artist, Laura Thurbon, treated league members to a delightful demonstration as she painted a piece from start to finish. Beginning with lines, she continued by filling in with more contoured line work and color as she worked to the finish.
Several of her works of art were on display throughout the meeting. Like the artist herself, her paintings take on their own uniqueness, none being like the other. Books featuring her murals and public works around Arizona were also shared.
Watch for more information about Laura Thurbon as she will be teaching workshops soon.