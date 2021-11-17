The next Youth Theater production at Fountain Hills Theater is “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!,” opening Dec. 3.
First grader Junie B. Jones is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun.
When Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.
The show runs Dec. 3-19. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional performances may be added on Saturdays at 2 p.m.
Ticket price is $18. Call 480-837-9661 x3 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit fhtaz.org.
“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” is directed by Ross Collins, produced by Marcie Rozalsky.
Fountain Hills Youth Theater is holding a special fundraiser for teachers during the Junie B. production. A “Teacher Giving Tree” in the lobby will be decorated with school supply ornaments from which audience members can choose. A virtual “Teacher Giving Tree” will also be available to make donations.