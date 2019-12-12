Tickets for Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s production, “The Elves and the Shoemaker: The Musical” are available.
The show runs through Dec. 22, with performances Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18.
The story follows Lockhart Cobblestone, a shoemaker, who has only enough leather to make one pair of shoes.
He is visited by five weird, endearing elves: Mortz, Schwartz, Hazel, Gracie and Studebaker, who created the most fantastic shoes anyone has ever seen. It’s a whimsical romp with a gentle message about the nature of kindness and giving.
Tickets can be purchased online at fhtaz.org, or by calling the Box Office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
The theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.