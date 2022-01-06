Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced its spring lineup of after-school, holiday and spring break performing arts classes.
Debby Rosenthal, the new director of education, is offering a wide variety of classes for ages ranging from six to adult.
Classes will include six-week, eight-week, one-day holiday and spring break classes. The six-week session, “Lights! Camera! Action! Acting for Commercial, TV & Film,” is set for Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, and is offered in three time slots for ages 8-13, 14-18 and adults. Classes for ages 8 to 13 are from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. The classes for students 14-18 are from 5 to 6 p.m.
The eight-week session, from Jan. 11 through March 1, offers two classes, beginning with “Centerstage: Working Your Solo,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays for students 8 to 15.
The other class features “Disney Showcase,” will be held Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from Jan. 11 through March 1.
Two out-of-school holidays will give kids a chance to enjoy the day singing Disney and Broadway songs, dancing and playing theater games.
Those days off, Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, Jan. 17, and Presidents’ Day, Feb. 21, will mean school is closed, but activities are still available. Classes on each day are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students six to 13.
For more information and to register for classes, call 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org. Full details are available on the website.