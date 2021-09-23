Fountain Hills Youth Theater presents the musical comedy, “Miss Demeanor – The Musical Comedy Beauty Contest.”
The production spoofs beauty pageants and the silly stereotypes who enter them.
The show opens Oct. 1 and continues through Oct. 10 at the theater. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“Miss Demeanor” is written by Peter J. Hill, produced by Marcie Rozalsky, directed by Ross Collins with musical direction by James Melberg. Noel Irick choreographs. Costumes are by Jacki Marin.
Presented by the fictional Demeanor Hair Care Company, six questionable contestants vie in beauty, poise and talent categories to win the coveted title of “Miss Demeanor.”
Hosted by Slick von Greasy, it soon is discovered that one of the contestants is sabotaging the pageant. Who could it be?
Is it the contestant sponsored by Jim’s Gym, Miss Fit? Or maybe the girl sponsored by the local newspaper, Miss Informed?
Whomever it is, she’s creating mayhem in what is already a wildly out-of-control pageant.
Tickets are $18 and are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Check COVID-19 guidelines at the website before purchasing tickets.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.