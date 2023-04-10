FHT Summer Camps.jpeg

This summer, Fountain Hills Theater is offering two three-week summer camp sessions including “Legally Blonde Jr.,” running June 12-30, and “Annie Kids,” running July 10-28. These performance-based camps will focus on the essential skills needed for a working theater production, alongside professional teaching artists who provide real-world training.

Through rehearsals and lessons, campers will build self-confidence, gain skills for all aspects of life and grow new friendships with their fellow castmates. All campers will have a part in the production, perform two ticketed evening performances, have their picture and bio in the show program and receive a camp t-shirt.