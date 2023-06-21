This summer, Fountain Hills Theater is offering two three-week summer camp sessions including “Legally Blonde Jr.,” which is currently in session, and “Annie Kids,” which runs July 10-28.
Each summer camp is available for campers ages 8-11 in Performance Academy 1 and ages 12-16 in Performance Academy 2.
“Legally Blonde Jr.” will feature a 60-minute performance for the public on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. and Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m.
“Annie Kids” will feature a 30-minute performance for the public on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. and Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
Performances are held at Fountain Hills Youth Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tuition for each summer camp is $600 and held Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited. Visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661 x3 to register.