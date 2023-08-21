The Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) is seeking seven males, six females and one non-gender specific role between the ages of eight and 19 for the musical, “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School.” According to a press release, double-casting is possible for these roles.
Auditions are held at the Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd., on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29, with callbacks on Wednesday, Aug. 30. All auditions and callbacks will start at 5 p.m.
To register for an audition, visit fhtaz.org to pick an audition time and download and fill out audition forms found in the audition packet. Students who submit video auditions must be available for in-person callbacks.
Auditioners should bring a resume and a headshot or school photo. Auditioners should prepare a one-to-two-minute comedic monologue and 16 bars of an upbeat song or ballad, be dressed to move and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be available. CD’s or recorded accompaniment must be music only with no vocal assist. Auditioners should bring any special connectors needed (dongles, adapters, etc.) for playback devices.
“Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” plays Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29. Rehearsals start Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m., at the theater. A copy of the rehearsal schedule is available in the audition packet at fhtaz.org.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater at 480-837-9661 ext 3 or refer to the audition packet at fhtaz.org.