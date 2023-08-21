Youth Theater

Fountain Hills Youth Theater is holding auditions on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29, for its production of “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School.” Students age eight and 19 are invited to apply online at fhtaz.org.

The Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) is seeking seven males, six females and one non-gender specific role between the ages of eight and 19 for the musical, “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School.” According to a press release, double-casting is possible for these roles.

Auditions are held at the Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd., on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29, with callbacks on Wednesday, Aug. 30. All auditions and callbacks will start at 5 p.m.