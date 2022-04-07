Auditions for Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s production “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, Kids” are set for Monday and Tuesday, April 11 and 12.
Tryouts begin at 5:45 p.m. with possible callbacks Wednesday, April 13.
The story of the beloved Winnie the Pooh features the silly old bear once again in search of honey.
Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson. As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks.
Auditions are open to those between the ages of 8 to 19. Those auditioning should prepare a 1- to 2-minute comedic monologue and 16 bars of an upbeat song or ballad and be dressed to move.
Bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. CDs or recorded accompaniment must be music only with no vocal assist. Bring any special connectors needed (dongles, adapters, etc.) that are necessary for the playback device. Bring resume and headshot or school photo.
Visit fhtaz.org to select an audition time and to fill out an audition form found in the audition packet.
Auditions will be held at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.