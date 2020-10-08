A special fundraising event for Fountain Hills Youth Theater is set for Sunday, Oct. 11.
“Uncle Rossco’s Talent Pandemonium,” a creation of Youth Artistic Director Ross Collins.
“After having been shuttered since March 26, our youth actors are itching to perform,” Collins said. “We are thrilled to be able to present this special outdoor performance.”
The event will showcase the “tremendous” youth talent while keeping patrons and actors safe.
The production is “our exciting contribution to begin easing back into performing live,” Collins added.
Youth theater alumni Katie Male and Patrick Moyse will serve as emcees for the event. Current and past youth cast members will perform favorite numbers from FHYT and other musicals. The event is produced by Aimee Avery and Suzanne Tomasello, directed by Ross Collins and musically directed by Jay Melberg.
The one-night only production starts at 6 p.m. The parking lot opens at 5:30, so patrons can enjoy the show from their cars or sitting in chairs that they bring.
Tickets are $40 per car or $15 for chairs. Only 30 car spots and 15 chair spots are available. Tickets can be purchased online at fhtaz.org or by calling the theater, 480-837-9661, ext. 3. Patrons may bring their own food and drinks.
Patrons will be asked to show their receipts on their phones or by a speciprint-out through the window of their vehicle at lot entrance.
The show will be performed live on the special stage provided by sponsor Kern Entertainment LLC.
Proceeds from the event will go to productions set for the upcoming season including “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” and “Little Women.” Musicals are “Godspell Jr., and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids.