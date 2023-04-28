This summer, Fountain Hills Theater is offering two three-week summer camp sessions including “Legally Blonde Jr.,” running June 12-30, and “Annie Kids,” running July 10-28. These performance-based camps will focus on the essential skills needed for a working theater production, alongside professional teaching artists who provide real-world training.
Through rehearsals and lessons, campers will build self-confidence, gain skills for all aspects of life and grow new friendships with their fellow castmates. All campers will have a part in the production, perform two ticketed evening performances, have their picture and bio in the show program and receive a camp t-shirt.
Each summer camp is available for campers ages 8-11 in Performance Academy 1 and ages 12-16 in Performance Academy 2.
Campers in Performance Academies 1 and 2 will start each day in their own age group, learning and practicing the skills they need to be a “triple threat.” In the second half of each day, campers will work together as an ensemble to bring their musical performance to life.
“Legally Blonde Jr.” will feature a 60-minute performance for the public on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. and Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m.
“Annie Kids” will feature a 30-minute performance for the public on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. and Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
Performances are held at Fountain Hills Youth Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tuition for each summer camp is $600 and held Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited. Visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661 x3 to register.