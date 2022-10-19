Vanities.JPG

“Vanities: The Musical” chronicles the life-affirming journey of three vivacious Texas women, from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives to liberated women and beyond.

This musical captures a snapshot-sharp portrait of the lives, loves, disappointments and dreams of these young women growing up during the turbulent 60s and 70s and reconnecting in the late 1980s. With a tunefully evocative score by David Kirshenbaum (“Summer of ‘42”) and Jack Heifner’s hilarious adaptation of his long-running off-Broadway smash, “Vanities: The Musical” is a poignant look at three best friends who discover that, through thirty years of rapidly changing times, the one thing they can rely on is each other.