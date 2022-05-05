Fountain Hills Theater announces the auditions for the musical, “Urinetown.”
The story follows the citizens living in a Gotham-like city where a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he has had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
Auditions for “Urinetown” are Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and Sunday, May. 22, at 6 p.m. Callbacks (if required) are Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m.Casting roles are between 20-60 years old, and ensemble ages are eight and up.
Auditioners are asked to sing 16-32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice and range, which will be followed by a dance audition.
Early video auditions, which must be submitted prior to May 21, may be submitted and can substitute for appearing at the Saturday or Sunday auditions. The video should include a song showing off the auditioner’s voice and range, however, if chosen from a video audition, candidates are required to appear in person at the callbacks. Video auditions should be sent to peter@fhtaz.org.