Urinetown.JPG

“Urinetown” comes to Fountain Hills with much to laugh about, with its audacious and deadpan humor and a cast that is more intimate than meets the eye.

In the satirical comedy musical, the protagonist Bobby Strong, played by Tyler Morgan, joins his younger brother, Beau Morgan, sister-in-law, Autumn Morgan, and father, Steve Morgan, in the musical comedy set in the dirty slums of Urinetown.