“Urinetown” comes to Fountain Hills with much to laugh about, with its audacious and deadpan humor and a cast that is more intimate than meets the eye.
In the satirical comedy musical, the protagonist Bobby Strong, played by Tyler Morgan, joins his younger brother, Beau Morgan, sister-in-law, Autumn Morgan, and father, Steve Morgan, in the musical comedy set in the dirty slums of Urinetown.
“I think of Bobby [Strong] as the scuffed version of Jack Kelly, the ringleader of the Newsies,” says Tyler, who points out that every number in the play is a parody of other musicals that have shown on Broadway.
As the father of two young boys, Morgan hadn’t planned on the time commitment playing one of the play’s lead roles, but when Fountain Hills Theater Production Manager Patty Torrilhon approached the Morgan family with the open part, he accepted it after some encouragement from his father, who plays Bobby’s rebellious father “Joseph ‘Old Man’ Strong.”
In a scary premise, decades of drought have led to a tragic water shortage, causing a government-led ban on private toilets. A megacorporation by the name of U.G.C., or Urine Good Company, led by the evil Cladwell B. Cladwell (Michael Paul), has taken control of the city’s water consumption and instigates a new fee hike to use public amenities. This, in turn, funds the evil corporate head’s vacation to Rio Del Rio. Bobby Strong leads the rebellion in a fight for freedom, hope and justice, but not without suffering casualties.
“The part I love about Bobby is that he just takes everything really seriously; he’s not in on the joke,” Tyler said of his character. “I love that I get to act like I am this inspirational figure when in reality I’m leading a revolution against a bathroom.”
An unlikely love interest occurs between Bobby Strong and Hope Cladwell, the daughter of the evil president of UGC, played by Katie Marburger. The two are united in a belief that people can be happy and free, and fight for freedom, “To pee whenever they like, as much as they like, for as long as they like, and with whomever they like.” (“I See A River.”)
Marburger began performing in musical theatre at the age of five, going on to study at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., majoring in theatre and minoring in music. She played as Hope Cladwell once before in college after first witnessing “Urinetown” at the International Thespian Festival.
“I describe Hope [Cladwell] as a mashup of Paris Hilton meets Leslie Knope meets Dora the Explorer,” Marburger explains. “She is very kind-hearted and well-intentioned, but very naïve – probably to a fault. Hope is not the sharpest tool in the shed.”
Marburger is joined by her father, Dan Marburger, who plays the villain’s weak-kneed assistant, Mr. McQueen, a sneaky man who will stop at nothing to save himself.
“When I first read the script, I thought it was so funny,” Tyler’s brother, Beau Morgan, said. He, along with his wife Autumn, are part of the musical’s clamorous ensemble. Beau first saw the production at the Mesa Encore Theatre where his father and brother performed.
“It was so funny, I went to go see it three times, and I never do that, even if my family is in it,” Beau said.
Growing up in a theatre family, Beau has been performing since the seventh grade, after getting roped into a show where ensemble boys were needed in the production of, “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“I used to have intense stage fright,” Beau said. “But you learn to transfer the nerves into energy.”
Part of that, Beau says, is finding one’s purpose in the play. As part of the ensemble, Beau accepts the challenge of conveying his character’s thoughts and feeling through facial expressions and body language.
“I have no lines, so creating this character and conveying to the audience how I’m feeling is a challenge, but we do our best.”
Despite “Urinetown’s” toilet humor, Tyler, Katie and Beau all find a deeper meaning in the message of the play.
“At some point, I think every person feels like someone is telling you what to do,” Beau said. “In this case, that thing is peeing, but in real life, it can feel like there’s a hierarchy above us that won’t stop until someone like Bobby comes along and leads the way.”
In the show’s final act, Hope Cladwell (Katie Marburger) addresses a seething rebellion, starved for justice. “My heart is telling me many things right now, as you can all well imagine. But one thing it’s bellowing louder than anything else is that when there’s wrong in the world, we must right it.”
While the play was written more than 20 years ago, Marburger said the message is more relevant today than ever before.
“I feel like sometimes our perception of people is bad when in reality our idea of the greater good may not actually be the greater good,” Tyler Morgan says. “Oftentimes, we have our own perception of people and it can be wrong, even though in our mind it’s completely right; there’s usually a bigger picture.”