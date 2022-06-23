Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the musical comedy, “Urinetown.”
In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
“Urinetown”is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Kathleen Berger and choreographed by Noel Irick. “Urinetown” is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals. “Urinetown” is rated PG for language and bathroom humor.
“Urinetown” plays July 8-24 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.