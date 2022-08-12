Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) has announced that, for its upcoming production, the multiple Tony and Edgar award-winning author of “Solitary Confinement,” Rupert Holmes (“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “Curtains,” “Say Goodnight Gracie”) will be updating his clever thriller exclusively for FHT.
“When we first contacted Mr. Holmes for the rights to produce his extremely unique play, he conveyed to us that he'd long wanted to revise his script for the present day,” a press release from Fountain Hills Theater said. “FHT is thrilled to be the first theater to present Mr. Holmes' 2022 adaptation of his Broadway comedy/thriller.”
When eccentric billionaire Richard Jannings discovers that someone is trying to murder him in his high rise, security-controlled penthouse, it becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse between the paranoid Jannings and the mysterious would-be assassin. This unique murder mystery by Rupert Holmes becomes a thrilling whodunit.
“The brilliance of this story will challenge your imagination and powers of deduction,” the press release continued. “Every time you think you've figured out the story, it twists and turns, upending your perceptions and reshaping Jannings' fate.”
In addition to “Solitary Confinement,” the play’s author, Rupert Holmes, is best known for penning many popular songs recorded by Barbra Streisand and others and broke into the popular music scene with his performance of “Escape (The Pina Colada Song.)”
Holmes is the first person in theatrical history to singly win Tony awards as a playwright, a lyricist and a composer. He has won identical honors from the New York Drama Desk with a fourth award in their additional category for orchestrations.
His works for Broadway include “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” which won the Tony award for Best Musical and had a critically acclaimed Broadway revival by the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2012-2013. His script for “Curtains,” with a score by the team of Kander and Ebb, won Holmes an additional Drama Desk award for Best Book while receiving two further Tony nominations for Book and Lyrics.
“Solitary Confinement” is directed by David Barker and stars Ben Tyler, Brad Erhardt, Norman Jurgens, Andre Montaigne, Ian North, Terence Yates-Lowndes and Eliza Redmond. “Solitary Confinement” is presented through Special Arrangement with Rupert Holmes and The Holmes Line of Music, LLC.
“Solitary Confinement” will play Aug. 19 through Sept. 4. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Senior, veteran, group and youth/student discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480- 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.