Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the musical, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband, the storms begin to brew. Just a typical all-American musical odyssey through agoraphobia, adultery, hysterical pregnancy, strippers, electric chairs, flan, roadkill, toll collecting, spray cheese, guns and disco.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” began its journey as so many shows do when two kids meet on tour performing “The Rocky Horror Show” for German audiences. One has an idea and the other says “no,” the former insists and collaboration commences.
That’s what happened when Composer/Lyricist David Nehls approached Librettist Betsy Kelso. Throughout the show’s ensuing development, characters would come and go – as would songs – but the spirit of the show was constant.
“‘Armadillo Acres’ is a come-as-you-are kind of trailer park, where personalities and predilections might be noisy, but hearts are soft and true,” a press release said of the production.
Presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, Inc. “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is rated PG and recommended for ages 16+ for language and adult content.
A little-known fact is that hidden behind the stage in a storage/toolroom amongst the power tools, scenery drops, hardware and lumber is Fountain Hills Theater's live band. Trailer Park will feature a four-member band including musical director Jay Melberg on the keyboard, Ukiah Odom on percussion, Lesle St. John on bass and Stephan Hettinger on the guitar.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Gracie Schitkovitz.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will play May 19 – June 4. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.