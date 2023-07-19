Fountain Hills Theater.jpg

“Tomfoolery” will play from Aug. 18 to Sept 3 at the Fountain Hills Theater. Cast members are clockwise from top, Roy Hunt, Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch and Wayne Peck.

In Tom Lehrer’s world, nothing is sacred. In concerts, TV appearances and classic recordings, the Harvard-educated math professor and American satirist, Tom Lehrer, delighted millions of fans with his dry, cynical but good-humored attacks on the A-bomb, racism, pollution, pornography, the military, the Boy Scouts and of course, mathematics.

Nothing is sacred in “Tomfoolery,” a musical revue based on satirical songs of Lehrer that is set to play at Fountain Hills Theater from Aug. 18 to Sept 3. It features such Lehrer favorites as “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “When You Are Old and Grey,” “The Masochism Tango,” “The Old Dope Peddler” and “The Vatican Rag.”