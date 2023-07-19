In Tom Lehrer’s world, nothing is sacred. In concerts, TV appearances and classic recordings, the Harvard-educated math professor and American satirist, Tom Lehrer, delighted millions of fans with his dry, cynical but good-humored attacks on the A-bomb, racism, pollution, pornography, the military, the Boy Scouts and of course, mathematics.
Nothing is sacred in “Tomfoolery,” a musical revue based on satirical songs of Lehrer that is set to play at Fountain Hills Theater from Aug. 18 to Sept 3. It features such Lehrer favorites as “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “When You Are Old and Grey,” “The Masochism Tango,” “The Old Dope Peddler” and “The Vatican Rag.”
“In honor of Tom Lehrer’s 137th birthday (Calculated in base 8, of course!), Fountain Hills Theater is delighted to bring this irreverent revue to the Mainstage Too,” a press release read. “In this strange and often wacky world we now live in, it is remarkable that these genius songs – most written in the 50s and 60s - often sound like someone actually wrote them last week in response to the latest headline or Stephen Colbert monologue. The songs remain hysterically funny and shockingly relevant.”
“Tomfoolery” is directed by Ben Tyler, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. “Tomfoolery” stars Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch, Roy Hunt and Wayne Peck. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. *Rated PG for mature themes. For ages 14+.
“Tomfoolery” will play from Aug. 18 to Sept 3 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 and seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are also available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10: a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.