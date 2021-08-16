Fountain Hills Theater has announced its first show in the “A Series of One Night Stands.”
The opening show, “Timeless,” is set for Sunday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.
“A Series of One Night Stands” features concerts ranging from nostalgic to contemporary will be sprinkled throughout the season. Familiar faces and brand-new acts will appear for one night only in the concert series.
The Aug. 29 show is an evening of jazz standards with the smooth vocal stylings of husband-and-wife duo Matravius Avent and Trisha Ditsworth. The show will feature the music of Sammy Davis, Jr., Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand and more.
Joining the couple are Mark 4man on piano and special guest artist Cydney Trent for the evening of song and dance.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Individual concert tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. The performance is at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.