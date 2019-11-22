Tickets for Fountain Hills Community Chorus holiday concerts are on sale.
The concerts are set for Sunday, Dec. 8, and Monday, Dec. 9. Both concerts will be held at the Community Center. Sunday’s show is at 4 p.m. and Monday’s event is at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “On a Winter’s Night.”
Tickets are $15 in advance. They can be purchased online at fhcc-az.org, then click on the chorus poster. There is a convenience fee to purchase the tickets online, but it is less than the $17 at-the-door price.
Tickets also may be purchased at Cards of Fountain Hills or from any chorus member.
Fountain Hills Chorus is part of Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association.