Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a “truly remarkable theatrical experience that will change how you experience everyday life,” a press release read.

Based on the international best-selling book, the play takes the audience inside the mind of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old autistic math savant who talks in loud declamatory sentences, has never ventured beyond the end of his street, doesn’t do “chat” and can’t stand to be touched. When he discovers that his neighbor’s dog has been murdered and that he has fallen under suspicion, Boone sets out to solve the crime, embarking on a journey that will upend his world.