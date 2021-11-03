Children six to 13 may sign up now for the holiday-themed Winter Break Camp.
Fountain Hills Theater will offer the camp Dec. 20-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theater’s new Education Director Debby Rosenthal will teach the classes. Tuition is $275; space is limited.
Campers will work as a team, under the Rosenthal’s tutelage to put on a fully staged musical. They will gain and sharpen the skills and techniques needed to be a confident musical theater performer, including theater terminology, acting, blocking, line memorization techniques, dance, voice, and more.
The first half of each day will be spent learning and practicing the “triple threat” skills. The second half of the day will be spent putting those skills to use, rehearsing for the show. The session culminates with a performance on the last day of camp.
The show, “‘Twas the Week After Christmas,” is a hilarious and heartwarming story about what happens when the North Pole loses the Christmas spirit.
The story tells of the rift between the elves and reindeer. The reindeer's egos are high, and the elves’ productivity is low. The behavior has resulted in the least successful Christmas to date…only 60% of the presents were delivered Will a post-Christmas week vacationing in the sun help?
Rosenthal, Fountain Hills Theater’s new director of education, is an award-winning stage and screen actress who has taught throughout the Valley for more than 20 years. She is excited to bring her talents to Fountain Hills Theater’s performing arts program.
Winter Break Camp takes place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Call 480-837-9661, x3 or visit fhtaz.org/education.