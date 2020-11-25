Santa and Mrs. Claus and their troupe of singing and dancing assistants will bring holiday cheer to Fountain Hills Theater starting Dec. 11.
The 90-minute show, “A Holly Jolly Christmas – A Holiday Revue,” includes a trip around the world with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a hometown family Christmas, a winter wonderland celebration and a flashback to the old TV Christmas specials.
“A Holly Jolly Christmas – A Holiday Revue” originally was written for Showtime Productions Arizona area tour. It later was expanded to a production show performed by Prather Entertainment at the Broadway Palm in Mesa and Florida. This six-person version has been written specifically for Fountain Hills Theater.
There will be eight performances at the new Outdoor Theater Experience at Fountain Hills Theater. Physically-distanced chair seating is provided, as well as a few parking spots with a view of the stage. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show continues through Dec. 20.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. Reservations are available by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or going online at fhtaz.org.
Seating opens 30 minutes prior to the show. Patrons can enjoy pre-show entertainment.
The production features more than 30 beloved holiday songs including “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “O, Holy Night” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
Theater Executive Director Michael Wallot said everyone is excited to debut the brand-new holiday show this year on the new outdoor stage.
“2020 has been a tough year for all of us, and we felt a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus was just the remedy for the pandemic blues,” said Wallot, who also is directing and choreographing the show.
“Singing and dancing to this cheerful, beautiful music has been just the antidote for our performers who have sadly not been on stage for many months. We’ve assembled some of the best talent in the Valley, and they are excited to perform for a live audience at last.”
Wallot invited the audience to bring a blanket, cuddle up with loved ones and enjoy a night of holiday memories and music.
“A Holly, Jolly Christmas – A Holiday Revue” stars Lacey Dixon, Cameron Eggers, Adam Guinn, Michael Paul, Britt Powell and Kori Stearns. The show is musically directed by Jennifer Adams.