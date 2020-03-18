A number of shows at Fountain Hills Theater have been postponed.
Two are cancelled. Remaining performance of “Footlight Frenzy” are cancelled, and “whowhatwhenwherehow” will not be staged. It was scheduled to open March 27.
Shows and events that have been postponed with new dates to be announced include T.A. Burrows in Concert and A Celebration of the Youth Season Gala.
Tentative rescheduled shows include “Million Dollar Quartet,” originally set for April 17 opening, tentative date June 5; Alex Gonzalez “Vegas Revisited,” original date, April 19, new date May 10.
“Suds the ‘60s Musical” is still set for May 8, and “Les Miserables School Edition” has been moved from May 29 to May 1.
Theater principals said they are “heartbroken” with the changes.
In a letter to patrons, Executive Director Michael Wallot said “Due to recent updates and a State of Emergency declared by our Governor, as well as the recent decision of our local government to cancel all Town of Fountain Hills events through April 2020, Fountain Hills Theater will be canceling or postponing all upcoming public performances and events effective immediately.
“We come to this decision with a heavy heart and, to be honest, with great concern for our financial survival during this un-anticipated shut-down. Fountain Hills Theater and other small businesses throughout the Valley will be facing a tough road ahead. Yes, this decision is completely contrary to the old adage ‘The show must go on,’ and it is heart breaking. At this time, we must reach out to you again and ask for your understanding and tolerance.
“If a particular production that you hold tickets for has been canceled or postponed, we are asking that rather than issuing a refund, you would please allow us to reschedule you for another performance this season when shows resume. In this difficult time, we need to lean on our supporters for stability. You have been with us through thick and thin, and for this we are eternally grateful.”
Wallot said there are a number of ways to support the theater. Visit fhtaz.org/ways-to-give for more information.