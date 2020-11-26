Fountain Hills Theater will open its doors for the first time since March to allow children and adults to talk with Santa Claus.
“’Twas the Night Before…The Santa Experience” is a brand-new interactive theater experience based on the classic poem, “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” by Clement Moore. Katie Moore, Clement’s wife, as well as puppets Randolph the Reindeer and Melvin Mouse will give a hilarious reading of the poem. After their performance, audience members will have a chance to visit with Santa Claus. Participants will take home a thumb drive recording of their visit with Santa.
Santa will broadcast directly from his workshop at the North Pole via the theater’s projection screen.
A one-of-a-kind socially distanced interactive experience requires reservations. Small groups of patrons will be admitted to socially distanced areas of a Christmas Wonderland. Masks will be required.
Performances are set for Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13, 19 and 20 between 4 and 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $6 per person. All performances will be at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Reservations are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“’Twas the Night Before…The Santa Experience” is written and directed by Peter J. Hill.