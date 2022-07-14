Don't Miss the musical satire "Urinetown" playing at Fountain Hills Theater through July 24. Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, “Urinetown” is a “hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself,” a press release said of the musical.
The show also parodies musicals such as “The Three Penny Opera,” “The Cradle Will Rock,” “Les Misérables” and the Broadway musical itself as a form.
“Urinetown” takes place in a Gotham-like city, where a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he has had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
“‘Urinetown’ is a side-splitting sendup of greed, love and revolution (and musicals) that catapults the comedic romp into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, and wickedly modern wit,” the press release added.
“Urinetown” plays through July 24 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.