In a suspenseful premise, successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in Wilkes’ secluded home.
While Sheldon is convalescing, Wilkes reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers that the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Sheldon to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Wilkes has no intention of letting him go. The irate Wilkes has Sheldon writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
William Goldman, who penned the screenplay for the Oscar-winning film version, as well as “The Princess Bride” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” has written the new adaptation of “Misery” for the stage production.
“Misery” is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, directed by Chelsea Anderson and stars Patrick Russo, Christi Sweeney and Arthur Kilduff.
“Misery” will play at Fountain Hills Theater from Jan. 6-22 with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Senior, veteran, group and student discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.