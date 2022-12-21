misery 2.JPG

In a suspenseful premise, successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in Wilkes’ secluded home.

While Sheldon is convalescing, Wilkes reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers that the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Sheldon to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Wilkes has no intention of letting him go. The irate Wilkes has Sheldon writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.