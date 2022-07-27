What has 20 Tony Awards, 27 Drama Desk Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and sings and dances? The answer is Fountain Hills Theater’s 2022-23 season.
In what organizers call the most exciting, creative season in years, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill and Youth Theater Artistic Director Ross Collins have selected what they call a “spectacular season” that features the single most award-winning series of plays and musicals ever presented by one theater in the history of the Valley of the Sun.
Shows include, “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Angry Housewives,” “Angels in America,” “The Quiltmaker’s Gift,” “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” and more. The Youth Theater will present Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical,” “Les Misérables: School Edition,” “Mumblety Peg” and Disney’s “The Lion King."
Season ticket packages offer savings and the flexibility of using tickets for whatever show(s) theatergoers choose. Use them all for one show or throughout the season. For more information and to make reservations, visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661 x3. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Season subscriptions and individual tickets on sale now.