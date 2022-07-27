Theater.JPG

What has 20 Tony Awards, 27 Drama Desk Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and sings and dances? The answer is Fountain Hills Theater’s 2022-23 season.

In what organizers call the most exciting, creative season in years, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill and Youth Theater Artistic Director Ross Collins have selected what they call a “spectacular season” that features the single most award-winning series of plays and musicals ever presented by one theater in the history of the Valley of the Sun.