Tickets for the 2020-21 Fountain Hills Theater season are available now.
There are three subscription options available for theater patrons: musical series, play series and youth theater. There also is a 10-ticket flex pass, as well as a full season package.
The flex pass can be used in any combination for 10 Mainstage shows. Flex passes are $300.
The full season package gives the buyer a ticket for every show during the year and also includes a free ticket to “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The full-season pass is $265.
The musical series provides a ticket to each musical production, including “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Always Patsy Cline,” “Victor, Victoria,” “Something Rotten” and “Nunsensations.” It also features a ticket to “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The musical series is $175.
The play series features tickets to three productions, including “Misery,” “Mr. Conservative” and “Ripcord for $99. “Holly, Jolly Christmas” is included in the price.
The 10 ticket youth theater flex pass can be used in any combination for any Youth Theater show. Those tickets are $150. Shows include “Shrek Jr. The Musical,” “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” “Little Women,” “Disney’s My Son Pinocchio Jr.” and “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh.”
To purchase tickets, visit fhtaz.org, or call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
All productions will be held at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.