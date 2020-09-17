Videotaped auditions for Fountain Hills Theater’s first indoor production are due by Sunday, Sept. 20.
The show, “4 on the Floor,” is a story of four auto mechanics in 1969 who want to become a rock and roll band, but all they know is cars, chrome and chicks. The boys spend their days fixing and singing about cars and dreaming about girls. Audiences will love the high-energy musical with such beloved songs as “Little Deuce Coupe,” “409.” “Hot Rod Lincoln,” and “Little Old Lady from Pasadena.”
The play is set for Nov. 8-22.
Auditioners are asked to send a video audition presenting a video in the style of the show that best features their voice and range. Resumes should be included. Those who play a rock and roll instrument should videotape that as well. Send materials to theaterguy1@cox.net.
Socially responsible rehearsals begin Sept. 26 at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
For information on parts being cast, visit fhtaz.org/auditions. “4 on the Floor” is directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jennifer Adams.