Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) is offering performing arts camps for all ages throughout the summer. Campers will experience the magic of musical theater alongside professional teaching artists who provide real-world training in acting, singing and dance.
In July, a fully staged three-week performance camp, “The Grunch,” will be offered July 5-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This camp features two performance academies, one for ages 8 to 11 and one for ages 12 to 16. Each academy will learn and practice separately each morning before coming together in the afternoons to rehearse the production together.
A concurrent Tech and Production/Tech camp will also be offered for youth who are interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of theater. Camps will end with two ticketed evening performances.
For youngsters ages 5 to 9, FHT offers Imagination Theater from July 5-22, which are flexible half-day camps featuring singing, dancing and acting out the most popular scenes and songs from stage and screen. Their confidence will grow as they learn through the magical environment of the theater, theater activities and games.
July 5-22will feature three one-week sessions in the mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents can choose to sign up for all three weeks, for two weeks or for just a single week as best suits their schedule.
For campers ages 10 to 16 interested in film, FHT offers a one-week full-day camp focused on commercial, TV, and film Acting from July 25-29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students perform and film actual scripts, then watch the results with constructive direction. Throughout the process, students learn the difference between stage and film acting, the forms of auditioning for on-camera and the techniques for performance and movement.
Limited scholarships are available. For more details, visit the FHT website at fhtaz.org/education or call 480-837-9661 x3.