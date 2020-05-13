Meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, Broadway Drive-in Theater was conceived by the Fountain Hills Theater staff as a way to ensure “the show must go on,” even in times of challenge.
“After having been shuttered since March 26, it is only natural that our patrons and actors throughout the Valley are craving social interaction, yet will hesitate to participate in social gatherings as our state reopens,” said Artistic Director Peter J. Hill.
“Broadway Drive-in Theater is our exciting contribution to begin easing back with a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and audience.”
Reminiscent of drive-in movie theaters of the past but with an important twist, Broadway Drive-in Theater attendees will enjoy the live production from the comfort of their vehicle. Some of the valley’s best performers will entertain on the specially-constructed outdoor stage, provided by sponsor, Kern Entertainment. The sound for the production will be broadcast on an FM closed-circuit radio signal through their vehicle’s sound system.
Hit Broadway and pop tunes will be sung by favorite FHT performers, including Jennifer Adams, Jesse Berger, Kathleen Berger, Summer Beckman, Victoria Fairclough, Alex Gonzalez, Nicholas Hambruch, Peter J. Hill, Noél Irick, Leah Klein, Britt Powell, Kim Rickels, Sophia Vanella and FHT’s Executive Director Michael Wallot.
In keeping with social distancing protocol, tickets are available only by advance purchase by phone, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Patrons will be asked to show their receipt on their phone or via a print-out through the window of their vehicle at the parking lot entrance. Patrons may bring their own food/drinks.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle (no per person charge) plus a $3 handling fee. Only 30 spots per performance are available for this fun, entertaining and completely contactless experience.