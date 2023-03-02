Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) is holding its annual gala at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Monday, March 6. This year’s theme is “Movie Magic: An Evening of Hollywood Glamour.”
The evening offerings will include a champagne toast, gourmet appetizers and pastries, a silent auction, a cash bar and live entertainment provided throughout the evening by favorite theater performers.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best red-carpet attire or as their favorite movie star. All proceeds benefit the Mainstage, Mainstage Too and Youth Theater productions, as well as the performance arts workshops and camps.
Fountain Hills Theater is celebrating its 36th year of bringing the performing arts to the community and the surrounding areas.
According to a press release, actors, designers, musicians, choreographers and directors come from all over the Valley to help create the magic. The Fountain Hills Theater looks forward to many more seasons ahead.
The Community Center is located at 13001 N. La Montana Dr. The event begins at 7 p.m. Ticket price is $125. Call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org for reservations.