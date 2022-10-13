The annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence ceremony was held on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Scottsdale Center of the Performing Arts.
Fountain Hills Youth Theater received 17 nominations overall and was awarded four awards for its production of “Little Women,” including Overall Production of a Play, Ross Collins for Director of a Play, Lilli Danseglio for Actress in a Major Role in a Play for her role as Meg and Shannon Gyger for Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play for her role as Marmee.
Mainstage and Mainstage Too productions received 18 nominations, including Best Director, Best Overall Musical and Play, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Choreography, Musical Direction as well as several design nominations.
Fountain Hills Theater leadership said they are honored and grateful to the many performers, designers, technical and backstage crews and volunteers who make it all happen, as well as their patrons and the ariZoni organization whose support and encouragement are so vital to the performing arts in Arizona.