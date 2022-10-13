The annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence ceremony was held on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Scottsdale Center of the Performing Arts.

Fountain Hills Youth Theater received 17 nominations overall and was awarded four awards for its production of “Little Women,” including Overall Production of a Play, Ross Collins for Director of a Play, Lilli Danseglio for Actress in a Major Role in a Play for her role as Meg and Shannon Gyger for Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play for her role as Marmee.