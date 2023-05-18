For many years, Hollywood called upon Broadway to provide wonderful plays and musicals. More recently, Broadway has turned the tables and has been adapting great Hollywood films into stage plays and musicals.
For the Fountain Hills Theater’s 37th season, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill has chosen a Mainstage lineup that brings Hollywood to the Hills. From Oscar-winning screenplays to the fabulous Mack Sennet comedies, this season brings the best of Tinseltown to the Fountain Hills stage.
Season ticket packages offer savings and flexibility of using tickets for whatever show(s) one chooses. Use them all for one show or use them throughout the season. Tickets are on sale now.
The 2023-24 Mainstage/Mainstage Too season includes the following productions.
*Tomfoolery, Aug. 18 – Sept. 3, 2023.
*The Addams Family, Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2023.
*Shakespeare in Love, Nov. 3 – 19, 2023.
*Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 8 – 24, 2023.
*Always, Patsy Cline, Jan. 12 – 28, 2024.
*Ghost, The Musical, Feb. 2 – 18, 2024.
*The Great Gatsby (World Premier), Mar. 22 – Apr. 7, 2024.
*Mack and Mable, May 17 – June 2, 2024.
The 2023-24 Youth Theater season includes the following productions.
*Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School, Oct. 20-29, 2023.
*Elf, Jr., Dec. 8 – 17, 2023.
*The Diary of Anne Frank, March 1 – 10, 2024.
*Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, April 26 – May 5, 2024.