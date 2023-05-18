Fountain Hills Theater.jpg

For many years, Hollywood called upon Broadway to provide wonderful plays and musicals. More recently, Broadway has turned the tables and has been adapting great Hollywood films into stage plays and musicals.

For the Fountain Hills Theater’s 37th season, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill has chosen a Mainstage lineup that brings Hollywood to the Hills. From Oscar-winning screenplays to the fabulous Mack Sennet comedies, this season brings the best of Tinseltown to the Fountain Hills stage.