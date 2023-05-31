The Great American Trailer Park Musical.JPG

Fountain Hills Theater presents the musical, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”

There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband, the storms begin to brew. Just a typical all-American musical odyssey through agoraphobia, adultery, hysterical pregnancy, strippers, electric chairs, flan, roadkill, toll collecting, spray cheese, guns and disco.