Fountain Hills Theater has lots to celebrate this year, including its return to indoor performances.
As a way to mark the occasion, Broadway in the Hills is presenting the “Survivor Edition.” The annual event is set for Sunday, March 6, at DC Bar & Grill, located at Desert Canyon Golf Club.
The “Survivor Edition” celebrates keeping the doors open by putting on 19 outdoor shows and concerts on Phyliss Kern’s Show Mobile, braving heat, cold and wind during the pandemic.
Loyal patrons remained loyal, attending the outdoor events huddled under space heaters, in scorching summer temperatures and an occasional rain, according to organizers.
Broadway in the Hills: Survivors Edition will feature a three-course meal, cash bar and entertainment by Fountain Hills Theater’s performers. A silent auction is part of the event, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on a variety of unique items, experience packages and more.
Proceeds benefit the theater’s 15 stage productions presented each season on the Mainstage, Mainstage Too and Youth Theater stages, as well as the year-round performing arts educational programs.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 and include a three-course dinner and live entertainment. Dress is business casual, but “Survivor/Tropical” attire is certainly encouraged. Call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org to make reservations. Seating is limited. Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Over its 36-year history, FHT has become one of the highest award-winning nonprofit theaters in Arizona, winning hundreds of ariZoni and NYA Awards. Additionally, FHT is one of the only Valley theaters to have both its Artistic Directors and its Executive Producer win Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Hundreds of volunteers, actors, musicians, scenic designers, music directors, artistic directors, choreographers and techies help make it all happen on the theater’s stages. Without them and their patrons, none of this would be possible!