Tickets for Fountain Hills Theater’s production of “Suds” are on sale.
The frothy, fun show opens Friday, April 15, and runs through April 23.
More than 50 well-known songs that topped the 1960s charts: “Respect,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Say A Little Prayer” and more will be featured.
“Suds” is produced by Patty Torrilhon, directed and choreographed by Debby Rosenthal and musically directed by Tom Wojtas. The show stars Annalise Decker, Sabrina Petroski, Scott Ricafort and Kori Stearns.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, April 17, but a matinee will be added on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Masks are recommended indoors at the theater.