The frothy fun show, “Suds,” is showing at Fountain Hills Theater for one more weekend, running through April 23 on Mainstage Too.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
More than 50 well-known songs that topped the 1960s charts will be featured, including “Respect,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Say A Little Prayer.”
“Suds” is produced by Patty Torrilhon, directed and choreographed by Debby Rosenthal and musically directed by Tom Wojtas. The show stars Annalise Decker, Sabrina Petroski, Scott Ricafort and Kori Stearns.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. A matinee will be shown on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Masks are recommended indoors at the theater.